Crotone v Roma

First Half ends, Crotone 0, Roma 3.
Line-ups
Crotone
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cordaz
- 6MagallánBooked at 41mins
- 5GolemicBooked at 33mins
- 3Cuomo
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 17Molina
- 21Zanellato
- 95da Silva
- 69Reca
- 30Messias
- 25Simy
Substitutes
- 11Dragus
- 13Luperto
- 14Crociata
- 16Festa
- 20Rojas
- 26Djidji
- 28Siligardi
- 33Rispoli
- 34Marrone
- 44Petriccione
- 77Vulic
- 97Rivière
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13López
- 23Mancini
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 2Karsdorp
- 14Villar
- 4Cristante
- 33da Silva PeresBooked at 22mins
- 31Pérez
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 21Mayoral
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Pellegrini
- 9Dzeko
- 12Farelli
- 17Veretout
- 24Kumbulla
- 42Diawara
- 57Providence
- 63Boer
- 64Podgoreanu
- Referee:
- Marco Piccinini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Borja Mayoral (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
Attempt blocked. Rick Karsdorp (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja Mayoral.
Attempt missed. Giuseppe Cuomo (Crotone) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Niccolò Zanellato with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Crotone. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Lisandro Magallán (Crotone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lisandro Magallán (Crotone).
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Villar (Roma).
Corner, Crotone. Conceded by Bryan Cristante.
Foul by Arkadiusz Reca (Crotone).
Rick Karsdorp (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lisandro Magallán (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma).
Eduardo Henrique (Crotone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gonzalo Villar (Roma).