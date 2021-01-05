Last updated on .From the section Motherwell



Motherwell have completed the loan signing of Queen's Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

The 24-year-old, formerly with Rangers and Livingston, will stay at Fir Park until the end of the season.

Kelly has not featured for the English Championship side this season, having made 22 appearances in the previous campaign.

Jordan Archer left Motherwell to join Middlesbrough this week after his short-term deal expired.

With Trevor Carson currently injured, Kelly will provide competition for Aaron Chapman and Peter Morrison and goes straight into the squad for Saturday's visit to St Mirren.

Meanwhile, Callum Lang has been recalled from his loan spell at Motherwell by Wigan Athletic.

The 22-year-old striker scored five goals in 21 games in all competitions during his time at Fir Park.

