The unnamed St Johnstone player will miss Saturday's meeting with Dundee United

St Johnstone have announced that an unspecified player has tested positive for Covid-19, but that no other players or staff members are affected.

It is the second recent case at the Perth club, who had another squad member missing for the past two Scottish Premiership matches.

The player in question will miss the trip to face Dundee United on Saturday.

"This is an isolated case and the player has not been in contact with any member of staff," a statement read.

Meanwhile, manager Calum Davidson says he hopes to have "one or two" new players signed by the end of the month to add to the loan deal already done for Millwall's James Brown.

Davidson describes defender Brown as a "stress-free, ideal replacement" for Danny McNamara, who has been recalled by the London club after his successful spell at McDiarmid Park.

"He is a slightly different player from Danny but I have every confidence he will do just as well," said Davidson, who was assistant to Gary Rowett at Millwall.