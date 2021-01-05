Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal are second in the WSL, four points behind leaders Manchester United

Arsenal have asked for Saturday's Women's Super League match against Aston Villa to be postponed after an unsanctioned trip to Dubai led to a coronavirus case at the club.

Three Gunners players visited the United Arab Emirates over Christmas despite London being under tier four lockdown restrictions, which meant travel abroad was disallowed except for business reasons.

One tested positive for Covid-19 after returning, leading to others self-isolating.

Team-mates are said to be angry with the trio, who did not inform Arsenal before travelling to the Middle East.

The club has reminded the players of their responsibilities, but have since been satisfied that the trips were made for commercial reasons.

Republic of Ireland international Katie McCabe is one of the players, who all tested negative on their return from the trips, but one of the other players became positive after a further round of testing.

On Monday, Manchester City said four of their players had tested positive for coronavirus after they also travelled to Dubai.

In that case, the club knew about the trip and permitted the players to travel as Manchester was in tier three at the time.

That meant travel was allowed as per government guidelines, but not advised.

City face West Ham on Saturday, but it is not yet known if that match will go ahead.

Villa have already had three WSL games postponed because of coronavirus cases this season.