Hearts' Scottish Cup second round tie with either Brora Rangers or Camelon has been postponed after the first round match again fell victim to the weather.

East of Scotland side Camelon and Brora of the Highland League had their match abandoned at 0-0 at half-time on Boxing Day due to heavy rain.

Wednesday's tie was the fifth attempt to play the game but a frozen pitch forced a fourth postponement.

The clubs will try again on Saturday.

Hearts were supposed to visit the winners on that date in the second round, but that tie will now be rescheduled.