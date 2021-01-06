Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Filip Benkovic (right) made his Cardiff debut in last month's 2-1 loss at Championship bottom side Wycombe

Leicester City have recalled centre-back Filip Benkovic from his loan spell at Cardiff City.

The Croatia international joined the Bluebirds in October on what was meant to be a season-long loan but he has had little opportunity to make an impression with the Championship club.

The 23-year-old has only made one substitute appearance for Cardiff.

That was as a replacement for captain Sean Morrison during the 2-1 defeat at bottom side Wycombe Wanderers.

Benkovic joined Leicester for a reported fee of £13m in August 2018 from Dinamo Zagreb.

Last season he was loaned to Bristol City and also spent time at Celtic in the 2018-19 campaign.