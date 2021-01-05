Jeffrey's Ballymena United side defeated Larne 1-0 at Inver Park on Saturday

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says the introduction of testing for Covid-19 could help Irish Premiership football continue in the coming months.

The top flight of football in Northern Ireland has been categorised as elite sport and the NI Football League has been informed that games can continue despite new lockdown restrictions.

"If we had testing it would be a big help," said Jeffrey.

"We would then be in a better situation to manage things," he added.

"The big disadvantage we have here is that there is no testing and of course there is the cost of that to consider but it might help us continue with the league."

A number of Irish League players, along with Larne owner Kenny Bruce, have expressed reservations about Premiership football continuing in the light of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, including some connected with local football.

New guidelines are being introduced in Northern Ireland this week to combat the virus and Jeffrey believes a possible pause to the season is "certainly something to think about".

"As difficult and as disappointing as calling a halt would be in some ways I think we've got to do what's right," argued the Sky Blues' boss in an interview with BBC Sport NI at lunchtime on Wednesday.

"Part of me says we are up and running and to stop now we would lose the momentum but when you see the serious spike in cases at some stage we are asking if the whole community is to go into lockdown then there is something about that that says 'we are all in this together'.

"To me having football back has been so very, very positive but with the lack of testing we need to take cognisance of that.

"It's a difficult one but the overriding priority is the health and wellbeing of all concerned."

Health of community 'most important'

Participants in Saturday's game between Larne and Ballymena United were instructed by the Public Health Authority on Tuesday to isolate for 10 days after two cases of Covid-19 had been identified.

"Larne put everything in place down to the last detail and we followed everything to the letter on Saturday, but despite all of that two of the people involved tested positive and therefore the rest of us have had to isolate," explained Jeffrey.

"We have all loved having football back again and when we are in lockdown people have things they like to look forward to and one of those is football.

"But right from the start of this pandemic what I've said is most important is the health and wellbeing of the community in its totality."