Sean O'Neill, Kenny Bruce and Jamie Glackin have called for a pause in Irish League action to be considered

Larne owner Kenny Bruce and Irish Premiership players Sean O'Neill and Jamie Glackin are among those suggesting a pause in league action in light of the Covid-19 lockdown measures being introduced in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Executive revealed a number of new restrictions on Tuesday but it appears that elite sport will be allowed to continue without supporters.

A number of Irish Premiership matches have been postponed in recent months, with two of this weekend's scheduled games the latest to be called off.

The fixtures between Ballymena United and Coleraine and Larne and Carrick Rangers, which were due to take place on Saturday 9 January, have been postponed in line with the Northern Ireland Football League's Covid-19 policy.

Next week's game between Glenavon and Ballymena United has also fallen victim of coronavirus protocols.

The Irish Premiership season was delayed from its usual early August start date until mid-October with plans in place to complete 38 sets of fixtures before the proposed conclusion to the campaign at the end of May.

Several games have had to be rescheduled because of the league's coronavirus policy, while two full sets of matches - on 26 and 29 December - were called off as a result of lockdown measures in place at the time.

'No other choice but to put football on hold'

"There is simply no other choice but to put football on hold until this lockdown is relaxed," said Bruce on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Safety first and as leaders we need to make a safe decision quickly for our people," he added.

Crusaders goalkeeper Sean O'Neill agreed that the season should be halted in light of the recent upsurge in positive tests for Covid-19.

"Surely we in the Irish League need to look at this recent spike in cases and make a decision on what we do next," O'Neill argued on Twitter.

"Are the players safe? In my opinion we need to close up shop until 6 February, restart training for two weeks and play just 22 games (Saturdays only)."

'Things need to be put in perspective'

Coleraine midfielder Jamie Glackin also voiced his concern on social media.

"I understand fans want the Irish League to go ahead - but to be honest think of the players before anything, it's us who would be affected....things need to be put in perspective here quickly."

A busy schedule of fixtures have been planned for January as league organisers continue their attempts to condense a full set of games into a shortened seven and a half month season.