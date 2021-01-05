Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham are currently 16th in the National League

Wrexham manager Dean Keates has confirmed two positive Covid-19 cases at the National League club.

Tuesday's game at Eastleigh and Saturday's home game against Woking have been postponed as a result.

The squad are now isolating with their next scheduled fixture on Saturday, 16 January at home to Dover Athletic.

"We've had two cases. One is OK now after having all the symptoms but not severe. The second one was a lot more severe with his symptoms," Keates said.

"He did not sound the best when I spoke with him. It's hit him for six.

"We support the players as much as we can and are always there for them."

Despite the national lockdowns in England and Wales, the National League is classed as an elite league and is permitted to continue.

Keates is not certain whether pausing the season would make a difference.

"Does the firebreak guarantee it's going to work? We just don't know," Keates added.

"We've done national lockdowns, smaller firebreaks in different countries within the UK. Have they worked? No, so are there any guarantees that it's going to work?

"If we tried it and we went for two or three weeks the season would need to be extended on the back end of that.

"What you are also looking at is play-off fixture dates and ultimately the play-off final at Wembley. Does that need moving around?

"Is it one of those where they pull the final from Wembley and find a neutral ground in the middle of the country?"