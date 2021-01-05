Last updated on .From the section Derby

Wayne Rooney last played for Derby in the 3-0 loss against Middlesbrough on 25 November

Wayne Rooney and Derby's first-team squad will miss Saturday's third-round FA Cup tie away at Chorley following the coronavirus outbreak which closed their training ground on Monday.

The Rams team for the game at Victory Park will be made up of under-23 and under-18 players.

Under-23 coaches Pat Lyons and Gary Bowyer are likely to take charge.

The Moor Farm training facilities were closed after a number of players and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday the club said they were "in dialogue with the EFL and Football Association in relation to upcoming fixtures".

FA Cup rules state that clubs are expected to fulfil their fixtures if they have 14 eligible players - including from the under-23 and under-18 squads - available, although there is scope for appeal.

Former England striker Rooney has been in interim charge of Derby since previous manager Phillip Cocu's exit on 14 November.

The Rams are third from bottom in the Championship having played 22 matches.