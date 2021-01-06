Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Jubril Okedina is yet to make a senior first-team appearance for Tottenham but has played in the EFL Trophy

Cambridge United have signed defender Jubril Okedina on loan from Premier League side Tottenham until the end of the season.

The versatile 20-year old, who normally plays at right-back or centre-back, joins the League Two club after signing a new deal with Spurs until 2022.

Okedina has yet to make a senior first-team appearance for the London club.

"His attitude, defensive qualities and athleticism make him a good addition," said U's head coach Mark Bonner.

"This will be a good experience for Jubril as it's his first senior loan and he offers us good competition and cover in the defensive unit."

