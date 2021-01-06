Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Callum Lang celebrates his goal against Rangers at Ibrox, one of five goals for the Well

Wigan Athletic have recalled striker Callum Lang from a loan spell at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

Lang, 22, was loaned to the Well and scored five goals in 21 games in all competitions during his time at Fir Park, including the Europa League.

The forward has also spent time away from the Latics with Morecambe, Oldham Athletic and Shrewsbury Town, and has 35 goals in 128 matches.

"It's really nice to be back," Lang said of his return to the DW Stadium.

"It feels like a long time but I come back to a squad that is full of players and staff that I have been with since I was a kid really."

Among the highlights of Lang's time at Motherwell were a goal at Ibrox against Rangers, and European efforts against Glentoran and Coleraine.