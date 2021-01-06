Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Taylor featured in Lyon's Champions League final win over Wolfsburg shortly after moving to France

England striker Jodie Taylor has extended her stay with reigning European champions Olympique Lyonnais until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old moved to the French club from American side OL Reign in August in a deal that ran until the end of 2020.

Taylor, who has 41 caps and was the top scorer at Euro 2017, last played in England for Arsenal in 2017.

She is one of two England players at Lyon, along with forward Nikita Parris.