Mick McCarthy won 57 caps for the Republic before becoming manager for the first time in 1996

Former Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has left his role as manager of Cypriot champions Apoel two months after being appointed.

McCarthy, 61, took charge on 2 November alongside his former Wolverhampton Wanderers assistant Terry Connor.

But he won two of the eight league fixtures he took charge of at the club and Apoel have lost their last four games, leaving them 11th in the table.

The club said it has ended "its cooperation" with McCarthy.

"We wish Mr McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor good luck," Apoel said in a statement.

Apoel have now had 13 permanent coaches since 2015.