Bilic is expected to help his new club compete for the Chinese Super League title

Slaven Bilic has been named manager of Chinese Super League Beijing Guoan, three weeks after being sacked by West Bromwich Albion.

The 52-year-old former Croatia defender has signed a two-year contract and replaces Frenchman Bruno Genesio.

Beijing Guoan finished third in a coronavirus-disrupted 2020 season as Jiangsu Suning won the title.

The are the seventh club he has managed in addition to a spell in charge of his country between 2006 and 2012.

Bilic secured promotion to the Premier League during 18 months with West Brom but was sacked last month with the club one place off the bottom of the table.

The new Chinese Super League season starts in the spring but is likely to take place in a Covid-secure 'bubble'.