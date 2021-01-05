Last updated on .From the section Preston

Jayson Molumby has made three appearances in all competitions for Brighton this season

Preston have signed Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international, 21, will be eligible for selection for the FA Cup third round tie at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Molumby played 40 times for Millwall in 2019-20 while on loan and last featured for Brighton in a Premier League win at Aston Villa in November.

He has been capped five times by his country at senior level.

"I'm really excited to get going and I just want to play some games and help the team," Molumby said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.