Odin Bailey featured for parent club Birmingham City in the EFL Cup first round in September

Forest Green Rovers have agreed to extend the loan deal for Birmingham City forward Odin Bailey until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Bailey, 21, has scored three goals in 16 appearances since starting his second loan at the club in October.

He was previously with Forest Green last season before injury and the coronavirus pandemic brought his time to a conclusion after five appearances.

Bailey has also agreed to extend his Birmingham contract until June 2022.

He has scored once in eight Championship matches for his parent club, who also have the option of a year's extension to his new deal.