Alex Morgan: USA forward contracts coronavirus
United States forward Alex Morgan says she and her family "closed out 2020" by contracting coronavirus "while in California over the holidays".
Morgan recently rejoined Orlando Pride after a short spell at Women's Super League side Tottenham.
The 31-year-old is a two-time World Cup winner and scored six goals at France 2019.
"We are all in good spirits and recovering well," said Morgan on social media.
"After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my team-mates back on the field soon."
