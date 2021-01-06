Saint-Étienne v Paris Saint Germain

First Half ends, St Etienne 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Saint-Étienne
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Moulin
- 26Debuchy
- 2Moukoudi
- 4Retsos
- 5Kolodziejczak
- 18Nordin
- 33Gourna-Douath
- 28Youssouf
- 22Monnet-Paquet
- 21Hamouma
- 20Bouanga
Substitutes
- 1Bajic
- 7Boudebouz
- 9Abi
- 13Trauco
- 17Aouchiche
- 31Sissoko
- 32Rivera
- 34Moueffek
- 36Gabard
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 31Dagba
- 4Kehrer
- 5Marquinhos
- 25Bakker
- 27Gueye
- 6Verratti
- 21Herrera
- 11Di María
- 18Kean
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
- 30Letellier
- 32Pembele
- 34Simons
- 36Ruiz-Atil
- 37Fadiga
- Karim Abed
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denis Bouanga (St Etienne).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).
Attempt missed. Timothée Kolodziejczak (St Etienne) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnaud Nordin with a cross following a corner.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Ander Herrera.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Ander Herrera.
Attempt saved. Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kévin Monnet-Paquet with a cross.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Colin Dagba with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Kévin Monnet-Paquet (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Harold Moukoudi.
Goal! St Etienne 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.