French Ligue 1
Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne1PSGParis Saint Germain1

Saint-Étienne v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Saint-Étienne

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Moulin
  • 26Debuchy
  • 2Moukoudi
  • 4Retsos
  • 5Kolodziejczak
  • 18Nordin
  • 33Gourna-Douath
  • 28Youssouf
  • 22Monnet-Paquet
  • 21Hamouma
  • 20Bouanga

Substitutes

  • 1Bajic
  • 7Boudebouz
  • 9Abi
  • 13Trauco
  • 17Aouchiche
  • 31Sissoko
  • 32Rivera
  • 34Moueffek
  • 36Gabard

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 31Dagba
  • 4Kehrer
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 25Bakker
  • 27Gueye
  • 6Verratti
  • 21Herrera
  • 11Di María
  • 18Kean
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler
  • 30Letellier
  • 32Pembele
  • 34Simons
  • 36Ruiz-Atil
  • 37Fadiga
Referee:
Karim Abed

Match Stats

Home TeamSaint-ÉtienneAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, St Etienne 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  2. Post update

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Denis Bouanga (St Etienne).

  4. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Timothée Kolodziejczak (St Etienne) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnaud Nordin with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Ander Herrera.

  8. Post update

    Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Ander Herrera.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kévin Monnet-Paquet with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Marquinhos.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

  12. Post update

    Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Colin Dagba with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

  16. Post update

    Kévin Monnet-Paquet (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Harold Moukoudi.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! St Etienne 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Top Stories