Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Josh March last featured for Forest Green in the 1-0 defeat by Swindon in the Football League Trophy on 10 November

Harrogate Town have signed Forest Green striker Josh March on loan until the end of the season.

He joined Rovers from non-league Leamington in January 2020 and has scored two goals in 14 league games.

The 23-year-old could make his debut for Harrogate in Saturday's League Two game against Cambridge United.

"He gets across the front of defenders and his goals, enthusiasm and energy will be good for us," boss Simon Weaver told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.