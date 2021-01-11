Winger Martin Boyle has been Hibs' busiest player this season, playing in 29 games since August

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Hibernian Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Monday, 11 January Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

The post-Christmas period has been far from merry for Hibernian, with three defeats to nil on the trot.

Suddenly, what looked like being a good season for the Easter Road side is in danger of becoming an average one.

And, with two of their next three Premiership outings against the Old Firm, the prospect of quick recovery looks daunting for a team that has just been turned over at home by Ross County and Livingston.

Prior to those surprise defeats, fourth-placed Hibs had lost just four Premiership matches - all against opponents above them; Rangers (away), Celtic (away) and Aberdeen (home and away). So what has gone wrong?

'There's a softness creeping back in'

Hibs performed well in their 1-0 Boxing Day reverse at Ibrox, paying for one defensive lapse in an otherwise organised display.

They pressed runaway league leaders Rangers with good energy, had eight corners to the hosts' five and were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty, although only one of their nine efforts on goal was on target.

They immediately had the opportunity to jump into third spot against bottom-of-the-table County but slumped to a 2-0 defeat. Worse was to follow a few days later as in-form Livingston hit three goals and could have had a few more.

A defence that won plaudits for a new-found steel after conceding just three goals in the opening seven league matches has now let in 23 in 22 games.

"There's a softness creeping back in," said Sportscene pundit Michael Stewart, who played for Hibs from 2005-07. "The two centre-halves [Paul Hanlon and Ryan Porteous] have problems when they are exposed.

"Alex Gogic made a difference at the start of the season, just making sure teams didn't counter in that transition when possession is lost, but I don't think he's good enough on the ball to be one of two central midfielders."

Home comfort eludes Hibs

Home form is a worry, with just three wins and 14 points gathered from 11 games. It's been a problem for a while. Hibs haven't managed back-to-back league wins at Easter Road since September-October 2018.

The display against Livingston was abject, riddled with terrible individual errors, with head coach Jack Ross saying: "We defended poorly throughout and weren't anywhere near creative enough. In all aspects of our game we fell short.

"There's no panic for us but we can't shy away from how poor we were."

Only Rangers have picked up more points on the road, which suggests Hibs are more suited to hitting on the break and have issues finding a way through opponents who sit deep, just as County and Livingston did.

Fatigue a factor for thin squad?

Jamie Murphy was recruited to add more menace in attack but has twice had spells on the sidelines with hamstring issues. Another new face, Kyle Magennis, has featured even less as he bids to regain fitness after a cruciate knee injury suffered at St Mirren.

In August, Hibs lost their main creative talent, Scott Allan, to an unspecified health issue. Stevie Mallan has been limited to just four league starts after a series of injury setbacks.

That has put strain on a squad significantly trimmed over the summer, while Drey Wright, Sean Mackie, Ofir Marciano and Lewis Stevenson have also had spells in the treatment room. Furthermore, time is catching up with David Gray and Darren McGregor, who seldom get a look in.

Of course, there have been plenty of positives, including that great away form. Striker Kevin Nisbet has impressed in his debut season in the top flight, teenager Josh Doig is emerging as a promising left-back and Joe Newell has been among the best midfielders in the country.

But Newell looked knackered last Saturday and he wasn't the only one, with the normally dependable Paul McGinn completely out of sorts, along with Hanlon and Porteous.

Those four have played in every league match this season, along with winger Martin Boyle.

Only three players have played every minute of the campaign so far; McGinn, Porteous and Rangers defender Connor Goldson. Boyle has been rested for a mere 11 minutes, while Hanlon has had 69 minutes off.

Hibs initially objected to the switch of their game at Celtic to Monday; now they may be glad of the extra recovery period.

"A few of the boys were fatigued - including myself - and I think it just caught up with us," said Nisbet.

"But we've had our days off, recharged our batteries, and training was really good on Thursday with the boys looking sharp."

Fitting the puzzle together

Let's not forget that a lot has gone well for Hibs, who are eight points better off than they were at this stage last term, but not everything is clicking.

That has prompted Stewart to liken his old team to a Rubik's Cube. "When you think you've solved one issue, another issue pops up," he said on Sportsound.

"If they play a 4-4-2, the middle two are not strong enough, but they want two up top because the strikers seem to do their best work together. Then, if you go with a back three, that means Boyle is further back as a wing-back.

"All these dynamics are still at play about how to get the best out of their best players."