Last updated on .From the section Irish

Players, staff and officials involved in Saturday's Larne-Ballymena game must self-isolate due to two cases of Covid "within individuals" on the field.

The Public Health Authority has notified participants that they must isolate for 10 days.

This means the Ballymena v Coleraine and Carrick v Larne derbies on Saturday are set to be called off, although this has yet to be confirmed by NIFL.

United's game at Glenavon on 12 January is also likely to be off.

"We have identified that you have been in close contact with affected cases," the PHA stated to match participants.

"In line with the national guidance we recommend that you must stay at home and self-isolate to and including 12 January. You must not go to work or other public areas."

Ballymena won 1-0 in a game without spectators due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.

It is set to be the second time that the Ballymena-Coleraine and Carrick-Larne derbies have been postponed after their scheduled Boxing Day encounters were called off because of Covid-19 restrictions.