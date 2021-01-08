Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

An exciting few days, weather permitting, are in prospect for the Scottish Premiership as the top four sides come face to face.

While the Scottish Cup second round has been decimated by postponements, all six top-flight fixtures survive so far, although Livingston's game at home to Ross County has been put back 24 hours until Sunday to allow the Tony Macaroni Arena pitch more time to thaw.

That day, it will share the billing with leaders Rangers' trip to face third-top Aberdeen, while we have to wait until Monday for second-placed holders Celtic entertaining fourth-top Hibernian.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your team's preferred XI.

Dundee United v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Dundee United will be without midfield pair Calum Butcher and Jeando Fuchs through injury.

Striker Marc McNulty and defender Ryan Edwards return from injury, but the game comes too soon for Logan Chalmers, despite the forward being back running after his ankle lay-off.

Forward Michael O'Halloran is suspended for St Johnstone, while an unnamed player will miss out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Dundee United manager Mikey Mellon: "Both teams are well organised, so I expect, if the history of the three games is anything to go by, it will be tight again. We have to make sure we use the home advantage and make sure the detail goes in our favour."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "The attitude of the players has been brilliant. I think in 70 minutes against Ross County, 90 minutes against Hamilton, we should have scored three or four goals at least and not conceded any. The attitude of the players are the positives, the level of performance is high and we just have to turn that into goals to get the results."

Did you know? Dundee United have won just once in seven outings, while St Johnstone's only victory in eight came away to second-tier Dunfermline Athletic in the League Cup after a penalty shoot-out. The sides have already met three times this season - all being drawn.

Pick your Dundee United XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Johnstone XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Kilmarnock will be minus Eamonn Brophy after the Scotland striker joined St Mirren on loan after having already agreed a summer switch to the Paisley club.

On-loan Bournemouth defender Zeno Rossi, full-back Calum Waters and midfielder Gary Dicker all remain sidelined through injury.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton could make his return from injury for Hamilton, but Brian Easton is the latest injury absentee.

The Accies captain, who had to be substituted early on last weekend with a knock, joins fellow defender Shaun Want, midfielders Will Collar and Lewis Smith, plus winger David Templeton, on the sidelines.

Kilmarnock defender Aaron McGowan: "The one thing that Hamilton always bring - and I know because I was there a couple of years - they always bring energy and hard work and the basics. You have to be up for it from the first whistle. We know, with the quality in our team, we should be higher up and more points, but we have a bit of momentum building."

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "The derby win is gone and Kilmarnock are a very good side. However, whenever we play them, there is always very little between one another. Tomorrow, it will be no different. I don't expect there to be too much between the teams and it could come down to the fine margins which decide the game."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have won only once in seven games but are unbeaten in their last two and have not lost at Rugby Park in Accies last seven visits.

Pick your Kilmarnock XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Hamilton Academical XI



















Select formation Confirm team

St Mirren v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

St Mirren could hand a debut to Eammon Brophy after the Scotland striker joined on loan from Kilmarnock having already signed a pre-contract agreement to move in the summer.

The arrival of another forward is timely with Kristian Dennis doubtful with a slight calf problem and Junior Morias having left the Paisley club to join Boreham Wood on loan.

Winger Ilkay Durmus returns from a neck problem and former Motherwell full-back Richard Tait has recovered from a bout of concussion.

New Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has received international clearance for goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who arrived on loan from Queens Park Rangers, as Trevor Carson and Scott Fox remain on the sidelines.

Midfielder Mark O'Hara is back from suspension, but defenders Charles Dunne and Ricki Lamie, midfielder Liam Donnelly and striker Christopher Long again miss out again.

St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy: "I'm absolutely delighted. When I spoke to the gaffer, I felt this was the right place for me. Hopefully I can help bring goals to the team and help the team win as many games as possible."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "The obvious first objective is to win on Saturday. This is a team which is underperforming, but there is talent there. I haven't had any individual chats, because it's not about me today talking to individuals, it's about getting three points tomorrow."

Did you know? After a run of 11 games unbeaten, St Mirren have won once in four outings, while Motherwell are without a victory in 10. Well are unbeaten in four visits to Simple Digital Arena but are without a win against the Buddies in four.

Pick your St Mirren XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Motherwell XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Aberdeen v Rangers (Sun, 15:00)

Forward Connor McLennan is likely to miss out for Aberdeen with a foot injury, while winger Niall McGinn is a doubt and midfielder Ross McCrorie is unavailable against his parent club.

Centre-backs Mikey Devlin and Calvin Ramsay miss out again along with midfielder Dylan McGeouch and goalkeeper Tomas Cerny.

Forward Bruce Anderson and midfielder Miko Virtanen have been recalled from loan spells from Ayr United and Arbroath respectively.

Striker Kemar Roofe drops out of the Rangers squad through injury.

Continuing their absence are midfielders Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent, defenders George Edmundson and Nikola Katic, along with winger Jordan Jones.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "The last two outings against Rangers, we fell way short of what I expect. We have probably been a bit vulnerable in terms of team selection and players being available. But certainly going into this game with one league defeat in 14 - the game at Ibrox - while we are not perfect, we are in decent form."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Aberdeen are a good team and they have got good players. They have players returning from injury and they obviously had a few that were missing due to Covid situations over the last couple of fixtures, so it's always going to be a tough challenge. I believe, if we can get close to our best, we're confident we can get what we want."

Did you know? Aberdeen are unbeaten in six games - and seven at home - while Rangers have won five in a row since their only defeat of the season, away to St Mirren. Rangers are also unbeaten in six against the Dons.

Pick your Aberdeen XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Rangers XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Livingston v Ross County (Sun, 15:00)

Striker Gavin Reilly could make his debut for Livingston after signing from Carlisle United, but Jaze Kabia, who has joined from Shelbourne, is viewed as a long-term prospect rather than an immediate first-team candidate.

Winger Scott Tiffoney is pushing for a return, but the game could come too soon for Jack Fitzwater despite the defender returning to training.

Defenders Callum Morris and Carl Tremarco have shaken off knocks and could return for Ross County.

Striker Ross Stewart, who has missed the last three games, remains a doubt for Ross County, while winger Regan Charles-Cook and defender Tom Grivosti have missed recent games.

New signing Mohamed Maouche, the French midfielder who last played for Oldham Athletic in March, will have to complete a period of self-isolation before he can join the squad.

Livingston defender Ciaron Brown: "It is a very successful part of the season for us. We've come a long way. We have just won seven games on the bounce, we know we can win games."

Ross County midfielder Charlie Lakin: "Saturday will be a tough test, but there is definitely a feeling that things are going to click sooner rather than later as the new manager has brought a real togetherness to the team. Livi are on a good run and will be full of confidence, especially after beating us in the Betfred Cup too, but we need to get some points down there."

Did you know? Livingston have won seven games in a row, only two of them at home, while County have won one in eight, although that came in their last away game against Hibs.

Pick your Livingston XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Ross County XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Celtic v Hibernian (Mon, 19:45)

Celtic have spent the week in their winter training camp in Dubai, with manager Neil Lennon saying it has helped wingers Mikey Johnstone and James Forrest in their efforts to return to fitness following long-term injuries.

However, they will be without versatile Israel defender Nir Bitton and fellow centre-half Christopher Jullien, who has a long-term injury.

Hibs could hand a debut to Matt Macey after the goalkeeper joined on loan from Arsenal.

With first-choice Ofir Marciano having missed three matches through injury and Dillon Barnes recalled from his loan from Queens Park Rangers, Hibs had already recalled Kevin Dabrowski from his spell with Dumbarton as cover.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "It's been a superb training camp. The training's been very intense and the players will get the benefit of it and be ready for the second half of the season. They're refreshed, they've had some warm weather and are feeling good. We've done this for the last four or five years and it's been very beneficial."

Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey: "I spoke to Kieran Tierney at length about the opportunity to come to Hibs, about Scottish football and the country in general. I was already keen to come, but he backed up the gut feeling I had. Facing Celtic on Monday would be a great one to start with. I'm fit and raring to go."

Did you know? Celtic's seven-game unbeaten run was ended last time out away to Rangers, while Hibs following a nine-game unbeaten run with three consecutive defeats. Hibs have not won in 10 meetings with their hosts and in 13 visits to Celtic Park.

Pick your Celtic XI



















Select formation Confirm team