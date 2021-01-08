Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Amy Irons lost to Tam Cowan in Sportscene Predictions last week.
Can the Nine presenter get back to winning ways against Chick Young this week as they forecast the scores of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches?
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Chick
|Dundee Utd v St Johnstone
|0-1
|1-1
|Kilmarnock v Hamilton Acad
|1-1
|2-1
|St Mirren v Motherwell
|1-1
|1-1
|Aberdeen v Rangers
|1-2
|1-2
|Livingston v Ross County
|2-1
|2-1
|Celtic v Hibernian
|2-0
|3-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1020
|Pundits
|910
|Amy v Pundits
|P20
|W7
|D6
|L7