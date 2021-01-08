Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons lost to Tam Cowan in Sportscene Predictions last week.

Can the Nine presenter get back to winning ways against Chick Young this week as they forecast the scores of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches?

Scottish Premiership
AmyChick
Dundee Utd v St Johnstone0-11-1
Kilmarnock v Hamilton Acad1-12-1
St Mirren v Motherwell1-11-1
Aberdeen v Rangers1-21-2
Livingston v Ross County2-12-1
Celtic v Hibernian2-03-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Dundee United v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Chick's prediction: 1-1

Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Chick's prediction: 2-1

St Mirren v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Chick's prediction: 1-1

Aberdeen v Rangers (Sun, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Chick's prediction: 1-2

Livingston v Ross County (Sun, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Chick's prediction: 2-1

Celtic v Hibernian (Mon, 19:45)

Graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Chick's prediction: 3-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Derek Ferguson70
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Steven Pressley10
Total scores
Amy1020
Pundits910
Amy v Pundits
P20W7D6L7

