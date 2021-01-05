Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Carla Ward is in her first season in charge of Birmingham City Women, having been appointed in August

Birmingham boss Carla Ward has received a one-game touchline ban and fined £375 for comments made after December's Women's Super League defeat at Arsenal.

Ward said her team "played against more than 11, for sure", comments deemed a breach of Football Association rules.

She admitted her comments constituted improper conduct by questioning the integrity of the official and brought the game into disrepute.

Ward will now miss Birmingham's WSL game at Tottenham on Sunday.