Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Rhys Bennett also lists Bolton, Falkirk, Rochdale and Mansfield among his former clubs

Defender Rhys Bennett has signed an extended deal with Carlisle United to run to the end of the 2020-21 season.

Bennett has scored three goals in 13 games for the Cumbrians since joining in November, following his release by Peterborough United.

During that time, the Bolton-born centre-half has also helped the club to the top of the League Two table.

"It's one I'm delighted to get done," Carlisle boss Chris Beech said external-link of retaining the 29-year-old.

"It goes without saying that the football club worked incredibly hard to make this happen, and support it."

The club have also confirmed striker Gavin Reilly has left by mutual consent, after one goal in 27 games.

Former Queen of the South and St Mirren striker Reilly, 27, joined from Bristol Rovers last summer.