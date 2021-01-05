Ellery Balcombe: Doncaster Rovers sign Brentford goalkeeper on loan
From the section Doncaster
Doncaster Rovers have signed goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe from Brentford on loan until the end of the season.
Balcombe, who has also agreed a new four-and-a-half-year deal with the Bees, came through their youth ranks but has yet to play for the first team.
The 21-year-old spent part of the 2018-19 campaign on loan with Boreham Wood, making eight appearances.
An England youth international, Balcombe has won 18 caps at under-18 and under-20 level for his country.
