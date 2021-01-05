Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Jordan Archer helped Millwall to promotion from League One to the Championship prior to leaving the Lions in 2019

Middlesbrough have signed goalkeeper Jordan Archer on a deal until the end of the season, after fellow custodian Dejan Stojanovic left to join German side FC St Pauli on loan.

Archer, 27, most recently played for Motherwell, making four appearances.

Stojanovic, also 27, joined Boro from St Gallen in 2020 but has made just eight appearances for the club.

"Dejan wants to go to get in Austria's team for the Euros and reluctantly I agreed," said boss Neil Warnock.

"I thought why not give Jordan the opportunity to show us what he can do over the next few months and I'm delighted to have him on board."

Stojanovic's one appearance this term came in their 4-3 win against Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup in September.

Archer began his career as a youth player at Tottenham and has since gone on to help Millwall win promotion from League One to the Championship, while he recently had spells with Oxford United and Fulham.

