Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Brophy has scored four goals in 17 appearances for Kilmarnock this season

Eamonn Brophy has agreed to join St Mirren from Scottish Premiership rivals Kilmarnock this summer.

The 24-year-old striker has negotiated a three-year contract, although the Paisley club would like to complete a deal in the January window.

Brophy has scored 34 goals in 116 appearances for Kilmarnock.

The former Hamilton Academical forward has netted four times in 17 games this term but has not featured in the last three matches.

He started Steve Clarke's first match as Scotland manager, a 2-1 win over Cyprus at Hampden in 2019, but has not been capped since.