Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

From the section Premier League

Everton will be without their top scorer Dominc Calvert-Lewin

TEAM NEWS

Wolves have no reported injuries from their FA Cup win over Crystal Palace.

Defender Wily Boly, who hasn't played since mid-December, could return after a hamstring problem while absentees include Jonny and Raul Jimenez.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out with a hamstring injury and Allan will be sidelined for a couple of weeks with his own hamstring complaint.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is likely to return while Richarlison will be given a late fitness test.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have lost just one of six home Premier League matches against Everton, winning twice and drawing three times.

Wolves were 3-0 victors in last season's corresponding fixture.

The Toffees are in danger of losing successive league matches against Wolves for the first time since 1979.

Everton have not won at Molineux since a 3-0 victory in April 2011.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves' total of 22 points after 17 matches is their lowest under Nuno Espirito Santo in a top-flight season.

They are winless in their last four league games, both drawing and losing twice. It's their longest sequence since a seven-match run between May and September 2019.

They have won just once in seven league games since since Raul Jimenez's injury at the end of November, drawing twice and losing four.

They are without a clean sheet in 10 league matches, with only bottom club Sheffield United on a longer run.

Excluding own goals, an English player has not scored for Wolves in 91 league matches, dating back to January 2019.

Adama Traore scored in the FA Cup on Friday but has failed to score or provide an assist in any of his last 24 league appearances.

Everton