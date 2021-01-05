Last updated on .From the section Newport

Owen Windsor cannot play in the FA Cup against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday because he is cup-tied

Newport County have signed West Bromwich Albion striker Owen Windsor on loan for the rest of 2020-21.

The League Two promotion hopefuls have also made a bid for Swindon Town striker Scott Twine on a permanent basis.

Twine has recently been recalled by Swindon after a highly successful loan spell at Newport this term.

Windsor's arrival is part of a reshuffle of resources by manager Mike Flynn in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old began his senior career at Cirencester Town before joining West Brom in 2019. This season he scored twice on loan at Grimsby in a spell which was cut short in December.

One of the goals for Grimsby was in their FA Cup win over Dagenham and Redbridge, so he will be ineligible for Sunday's third round tie with Premier League club Brighton at Rodney Parade.

Flynn has already said he has a number of loan deals in the pipeline and now County have been hit by the double blow of losing Twine and Swansea defender Brandon Cooper, who has been recalled by Swansea City.

Twine, 21, scored seven goals and engineered seven assists for County this season.

Flynn had hoped to keep him as he looks to maintain his side's strong start to the campaign, with the club currently lying second in the table.

The attacker's Swindon contract runs out at the end of this season and County have moved quickly for him on a permanent basis, amid speculation over interest from other clubs following Twine's eye-catching stint at Rodney Parade.

Meanwhile Bristol City pair Bradley Webb and Saikou Janneh have also returned to their parent clubs, while Wales Under-21s full back Aaron Lewis has gone back to Lincoln City.