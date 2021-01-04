Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City Women are fourth in the Women's Super League

Four Manchester City Women players have tested positive for Covid-19.

The club have not said if Saturday's Women's Super League home game against West Ham is likely to be postponed.

The men's team had to call off their Premier League match at Everton last week because of coronavirus cases but it is understood there are no shared facilities between the teams.

Manchester City are fourth in the WSL, eight points behind leaders Manchester United.

The names of the four players concerned have not been disclosed.

They are now self-isolating and a City statement said: "Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition."