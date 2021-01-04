Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Joe Day's last competitive appearances came during a loan spell with League One AFC Wimbledon last season

Bristol Rovers have signed Cardiff City goalkeeper Joe Day on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old joined the Bluebirds in June 2019, but has only made two appearances for the Championship club.

He could make his debut for Rovers against Sheffield United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

"Joe has an abundance of experience and has shown his credentials as a highly-rated keeper over many years," boss Paul Tisdale told the club website. external-link

