Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Neil Lennon's Celtic flew to Dubai from Glasgow Airport on Saturday

Celtic have been accused of not setting "a particularly great example" by flying to Dubai on a training camp by Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

The Glasgow club travelled to the United Arab Emirates just hours after their Old Firm defeat on Saturday.

Scotland is in the midst of heavy Covid-19 restrictions with movement outside the country allowed only for essential reasons.

"I don't think it's a good idea," Mr Swinney told BBC Radio Scotland.

Travellers returning from the UAE are exempt from self-isolation protocols in Scotland.

However, with mainland Scotland in Tier 4 - the highest level of restrictions - since Boxing Day, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ordering members of the public to stay at home throughout January on Monday, Mr Swinney says there is a duty to "demonstrate leadership".

"I don't think it's a particularly great example to set," he said.

"When we are asking members of the public to take on very, very significant restrictions on the way in which they live their lives, I think we have all got to demonstrate leadership on this particular question."

When asked on BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime if the defending Scottish champions would be allowed back into the country, the Deputy First Minister added: "They will be allowed back in but they will have to follow all rules in the process and you know, frankly I don't think it's a very good idea to be doing that at this stage."

In November, Celtic requested their fixture with Hibernian, originally scheduled for this weekend, be moved to Monday, 11 January to accommodate the trip, with the SPFL granting the change.

But Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster claimed the game was pushed back without the Easter Road club's knowledge.

Neil Lennon's side, who have won the previous nine league titles, trail rivals Rangers by 19 points in the Scottish Premiership, having played three games fewer.

Celtic have been approached for comment by BBC Scotland.

Meanwhile, former St Mirren chairman Stewart Gilmour has accused the SPFL of "turning a blind eye" to Celtic's trip to Dubai, and said St Mirren will "use aspects of this in their appeal" on whether 3-0 forfeits that were handed to them in two games should stand.

The Paisley club were punished for being unable to fulfil two fixtures against Motherwell and Hamilton.

"I understand football teams were given a dispensation to go and play games in Europe - but all of a sudden Celtic are in Dubai, not for a game. Let's face it, we all think it was for a bit of a relaxation jolly. I just find it incredible," said Gilmour.

"Celtic have got the best training ground in the country and it's lying there empty. I can't believe they've actually done it."