Jem Karacan: Scunthorpe United sign midfielder until end of the season
Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe
Scunthorpe United have signed former Reading midfielder Jem Karacan on a deal until the end of the season.
The 31-year-old former Turkey Under-21 international has been training with the Iron since November.
He last played competitively for Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in 2018-19.
"There are 25 games to play and I'm here to get cracking straight away. I want to get back enjoying my football," he told the League Two club's website.
