Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Gary Roberts has twice won promotion from League One, with Wigan in 2018 and Huddersfield Town in 2012

Accrington Stanley have re-signed veteran winger Gary Roberts on a deal until the end of the season.

The 36-year-old rejoins the club, for whom he previously played between 2005 and 2007, after a brief spell with Welsh side Bala Town.

"It was a no-brainer and it will give the lads a boost," boss John Coleman told the club website. external-link

"We are hoping this can be his swan song and we can do something special with him in this side."

Roberts started the campaign with Wigan but left in September because of the club's ongoing financial uncertainty.

He was a member of the Stanley side that won promotion to the Football League in 2006 before joining Ipswich in January 2007.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.