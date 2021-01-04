Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Aden Flint limped off at Rotherham in October, just 12 days after he had joined Sheffield Wednesday

Aden Flint has returned to Cardiff City after his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday was cut short.

Centre-back Flint, 31, moved to Hillsborough on loan until the end of the season in October 2020.

However, he suffered a hamstring injury which needed surgery in only his fourth appearance for the Owls and returned to Wales for treatment.

Wednesday have announced that he is now officially a Cardiff player again.

Garry Monk was the manager who took Flint to Sheffield, but he left his post in November and his successor, Tony Pulis, was sacked last week.

Flint joined Cardiff from Middlesbrough in July 2019 in a three-year deal worth around £4m plus add-ons.

The ex-Bristol City defender has played 30 times for the Bluebirds, scoring five goals.