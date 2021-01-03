Last updated on .From the section Watford

Jamal Lowe points at the camera inside Ben Foster's net after scoring Swansea's equaliser against Watford

Ben Foster is not giving any clues as to whether Jamal Lowe will make the final cut.

Former Manchester United England goalkeeper Foster set up his own YouTube channel - called The Cycling GK - earlier this season.

As well as covering Foster's passion for cycling, the channel describes itself as offering "a unique insight into life as a professional goalkeeper".

The story of Watford's number one has gone down well, with more than nine million views and 264,000 subscribers acquired since the channel was created in September 2020.

The question right now is whether the latest instalment will feature Swansea City striker Lowe, who scored twice against Foster's Watford on Saturday.

Foster places a GoPro camera inside his net, with footage used in The Cycling GK.

Jamal Lowe's double against Watford means he has scored six goals in his last six Swansea appearances

After his curling shot from outside the box rolled in off the far post, Lowe celebrated by running into the Watford goalmouth and pointing at Foster's camera.

"Before the game one of the boys was talking about Ben Foster's YouTube channel," Lowe explained.

"A lot of the boys are fans of it, watch it, and say it's a good laugh.

"I said 'If I score today I'm going to try to make it on his next video.' That was the story (behind the celebration), but he'll probably crop it out to be fair. Hopefully I make it.

Watford endured a difficult day at Swansea's Liberty Stadium, where Lowe's double saw the Hornets lose for the first time under new manager Xisco Munoz even though they had gone in front through Tom Cleverley.

Foster, 37, is at the back-end of a fine career which featured five years on Manchester United's books and eight England caps.

He has also had spells at the likes of Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and Wrexham.

He appears to have seen the funny side of Lowe's celebration, having poked fun at himself on social media on Sunday.

"That feeling when you are deciding whether to include the Jamal Lowe celebration in your next YouTube video," he wrote on Twitter.

Television footage of Lowe's celebration has been viewed thousands of times on social media since Saturday afternoon.

But will there be a chance to see the view from inside Foster's net?

In another social media post on Monday morning, Foster told his followers to keep an eye on his channel.

Lowe, like many others, will be doing just that.