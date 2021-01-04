Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Dominic Thompson started every game of Brentford's run to the semi-finals of the League Cup this season

League One strugglers Swindon have signed Brentford's Dominic Thompson on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old defender has made nine appearances for the Championship outfit this term, with five of those outings coming in the Carabao Cup.

Thompson, predominantly a full-back, joined the Bees from Arsenal in 2019.

"This is an opportunity for me to gain valuable experience and I want to help the club in the situation we are in at the moment," he told the club website. external-link

Swindon are 23rd in the third tier, four points from safety.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.