Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston19:45AberdeenAberdeen
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Wednesday 13th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers2321205965365
2Celtic20135246163044
3Aberdeen2111642820839
4Hibernian2310763124737
5Livingston219392827130
6Dundee Utd236981929-1027
7Kilmarnock2273122426-224
8St Mirren206591623-723
9St Johnstone2348112133-1220
10Motherwell2146111832-1418
11Hamilton2253142147-2618
12Ross County2345141442-2817
