Gary Johnson's Torquay have won 12 of their 17 National League games so far this season

Torquay United will only sign players who "fit the club's DNA", according to manager Gary Johnson.

With the transfer window open National League clubs can bring in English Football League and Premier League players before the end of the season.

The Gulls are currently 11 points clear at the top of the fifth tier despite conceding two late goals to lose to Yeovil Town on Saturday.

"I've still go a lot of confidence in this squad," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"We might need to add one or two depending on how long our injured lads are going to be out, but of course we're looking.

"We're always looking and we've got to make sure that the people we bring in fit our DNA, and if they become available and they're willing to come to Torquay then we'll take them."