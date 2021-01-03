Last updated on .From the section Football

Zack Steffen breaks the mould

We entered the new year with a new-look Arsenal, a reinvigorated Manchester United and the same old Big Sam.

1. Tierney Henry

Arsenal continued their reinvention as a winning team this weekend, with a 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Star of the show was 23-year-old Kieran Tierney, who warmed up in a t-shirt and shorts in freezing conditions before scoring a stunning opener.

2. Play it again, Sam

Arsenal v West Brom also gave us this reminder of Big Sam's incredible longevity

3. Choose your relegation-fighter

Seems legit.

4. American H-airlines

Well, here's a stat you never knew you needed. Manchester City's Zack Steffen made his debut against Chelsea on Saturday and remained fairly untroubled in a 3-1 win.

5. 'Joint top' is a thing now

We demand to see a live feed of Roy Keane reacting to these two Manchester United legends celebrating being behind rivals Liverpool.

6. Just waiting for Santos FC to dispute this

Ronaldo got 2021 off to a flyer with two goals and an assist on Sunday. Last week, his great rival, Lionel Messi was reported to have overtaken Pele's club goalscoring record - a stat which Brazilian club Santos questioned.

7. Cherry-picker

Why is this so accurate though?!

8. Former Villa star causes controversy

We wondered why this knee slide from ex-Love Islander Hayley Hughes seemed familiar.

9. Sign him up

Allan Lazard of the NFL's Green Bay Packers here, doing keepy-ups better than Ousmane Dembele managed at his unveiling for Barcelona.

10. Hooten-Ally

With New Year events forced to go behind closed doors, football fans had a familiar feeling watching Jools Holland's annual celebrations.

11. Neymar for Balloon D'Or

Neymar's New Year drip was reassuringly on-brand.

12. New year, new me, same Mou

And, finally, we're totally here for this completely dispassionate New Year's message from the one and only Jose Mourinho.