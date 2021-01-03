Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

William Saliba joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in July 2019

Arsenal defender William Saliba is set to complete a loan move to Nice for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the Gunners from Saint-Etienne for £27m in 2019 before being loaned back to the French club.

He has played for Arsenal under-21s but has yet to play for the senior team and there is a desire for the teenager to get more game time.

The French youth international signed a five-year deal with Arsenal and his long-term future remains at the club.

Nice, who are 12th in France's Ligue 1, will pay all of Saliba's wages while he is on loan, which does not include a fee.