Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic v Hibernian goes ahead as planned on Monday evening despite the hosts being told that 13 first-team players must self-isolate.

The Scottish champions say injured Christopher Jullien was the player to test positive for Covid-19 on return from the club's Dubai training camp.

A local NHS health protection team has since deemed 13 other players to be close contacts.

Manager Neil Lennon and assistant John Kennedy must also isolate.

More to follow.