Chelsea far from where we want to be - Frank Lampard

Manager Frank Lampard said Chelsea will go through "periods of pain" after watching them lose 3-1 to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have taken only four points from their past six Premier League games.

Sunday's loss leaves them in eighth place, having played at least one match more than six of the teams above them.

"Any rebuild takes pain - pain behind the scenes and on the pitch," Lampard said.

"This is a difficult period and I understand the reasons why. When you look around the team there is a lot of youth, a lot of new players who are trying to come in and settle."

Chelsea spent more than £200m in the last transfer window, signing Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Edouard Mendy.

They could have gone top of the table with victory over Everton on 12 December, but now find themselves seven points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

"I was real after we beat Leeds (on 5 December) saying that we're not title contenders, and I'm real now saying it takes time," said Lampard.

"I'll always feel the heat. I felt the heat when we were on our good run, because I know that round the corner can be a negative."

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne scored in the space of 16 first-half minutes to put the game beyond Chelsea, for whom Callum Hudson-Odoi grabbed a stoppage-time consolation.

Lampard refused to comment on his future after suffering a first defeat at home since the 2-0 loss to reigning champions Liverpool in September.

"I'm not going to speak for people above me or the board - it's not for me to do that," he said.

"I can't think about what people say because I can't be distracted."