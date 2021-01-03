Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic were relegated from the Championship last season

Wigan Athletic's next two League One matches have been postponed after positive Covid-19 tests at the club.

Players and staff have been told to self-isolate as a result and the EFL will look into the circumstances of the postponements as is standard procedure.

Wednesday's trip to AFC Wimbledon and Hull City's visit to the DW Stadium on 9 January are both off.

The Latics had their game with Swindon Town called off on Saturday due to a frozen pitch at the County Ground.

New dates for all three matches will be announced in due course.