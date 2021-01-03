Last updated on .From the section Preston

Ched Evans started his career at Manchester City

Championship side Preston North End are in talks with striker Ched Evans over a six-month loan deal.

The former Wales striker's registration is held by Fleetwood Town.

However, last month manager Joey Barton said Evans would be leaving the League One club due to "disciplinary and behavioural issues".

It is understood a number of clubs have expressed an interest in the 32-year-old.

However, Preston are looking for a player to give them a push towards the play-off spots, whilst moving to Deepdale would allow Evans to remain in the north-west.