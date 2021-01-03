Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan6CrotoneCrotone2

Inter Milan v Crotone

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forKolarovat 81'minutes
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forGagliardiniat 70'minutes
  • 77Brozovic
  • 22VidalSubstituted forSensiat 45'minutes
  • 15YoungSubstituted forDarmianat 75'minutes
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forPerisicat 75'minutes
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu

Crotone

  • 1Cordaz
  • 5GolemicBooked at 22minsSubstituted forDjidjiat 85'minutes
  • 34Marrone
  • 13LupertoBooked at 52minsSubstituted forMagallánat 70'minutes
  • 32Lopes Pereira
  • 17MolinaSubstituted forVulicat 85'minutes
  • 21Zanellato
  • 95da Silva
  • 69RecaBooked at 8mins
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forRojasat 86'minutes
  • 97RivièreSubstituted forSimyat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cuomo
  • 6Magallán
  • 11Dragus
  • 14Crociata
  • 16Festa
  • 20Rojas
  • 25Simy
  • 26Djidji
  • 28Siligardi
  • 33Rispoli
  • 44Petriccione
  • 77Vulic
Referee:
Gianluca Aureliano

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamCrotone
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 6, Crotone 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 6, Crotone 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 6, Crotone 2. Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matteo Darmian.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Crotone. Luis Rojas replaces Junior Messias.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Crotone. Milos Vulic replaces Salvatore Molina.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Crotone. Koffi Djidji replaces Vladimir Golemic.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Junior Messias (Crotone) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lisandro Magallán.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Alessandro Bastoni.

  9. Post update

    Luca Marrone (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 5, Crotone 2. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Matteo Darmian.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone).

  14. Post update

    Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Ashley Young.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic replaces Romelu Lukaku.

  19. Post update

    Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

Sunday 3rd January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan15113140192136
2AC Milan14104032161634
3Roma148333123827
4Sassuolo147522617926
5Napoli1381427121525
6Juventus1366125131224
7Atalanta136432820822
8Lazio146352223-121
9Hellas Verona145541814420
10Benevento145361723-618
11Sampdoria145272324-117
12Udinese134361417-315
13Bologna144372127-615
14Fiorentina143561621-514
15Cagliari143562127-614
16Parma142661325-1212
17Spezia142571929-1011
18Genoa142481427-1310
19Crotone1523101535-209
20Torino141582232-108
View full Italian Serie A table

