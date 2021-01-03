Inter Milan v Crotone

Match ends, Inter Milan 6, Crotone 2.
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniSubstituted forKolarovat 81'minutes
- 2Hakimi
- 23BarellaSubstituted forGagliardiniat 70'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 22VidalSubstituted forSensiat 45'minutes
- 15YoungSubstituted forDarmianat 75'minutes
- 9LukakuSubstituted forPerisicat 75'minutes
- 10Martínez
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
Crotone
- 1Cordaz
- 5GolemicBooked at 22minsSubstituted forDjidjiat 85'minutes
- 34Marrone
- 13LupertoBooked at 52minsSubstituted forMagallánat 70'minutes
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 17MolinaSubstituted forVulicat 85'minutes
- 21Zanellato
- 95da Silva
- 69RecaBooked at 8mins
- 30MessiasSubstituted forRojasat 86'minutes
- 97RivièreSubstituted forSimyat 62'minutes
- 3Cuomo
- 6Magallán
- 11Dragus
- 14Crociata
- 16Festa
- 20Rojas
- 25Simy
- 26Djidji
- 28Siligardi
- 33Rispoli
- 44Petriccione
- 77Vulic
- Referee:
- Gianluca Aureliano
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 6, Crotone 2.
Goal! Inter Milan 6, Crotone 2. Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matteo Darmian.
Substitution, Crotone. Luis Rojas replaces Junior Messias.
Substitution, Crotone. Milos Vulic replaces Salvatore Molina.
Substitution, Crotone. Koffi Djidji replaces Vladimir Golemic.
Attempt missed. Junior Messias (Crotone) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lisandro Magallán.
Substitution, Inter Milan. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Alessandro Bastoni.
Luca Marrone (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Goal! Inter Milan 5, Crotone 2. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Matteo Darmian.
Foul by Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone).
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.
Hand ball by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Ashley Young.
Substitution, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).