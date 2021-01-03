Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Luke Jephcott is League One's joint-highest scorer with Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris

Plymouth Argyle forward Luke Jephcott has been described as "the hottest property in the country" by his boss.

The 20-year-old scored his 14th goal in 20 games this season as the Pilgrims beat Gillingham 1-0 in League One.

The Wales Under-21 forward has scored five goals in as many games having broken into the first team a year ago.

"His movement, his desire, his work rate. He's a hungry kid at the moment and he's hungry to lead this football club," said Argyle manager Ryan Lowe.

"He's hungry to lead and score goals and he's maybe got that little bit between the teeth now."

Jephcott failed to score in 10 appearances, including two starts under former manager Derek Adams when the club was in League One two seasons ago.

But he has thrived under Lowe since returning to the club in January 2020 after a loan spell at non-league Truro City.

Since coming back he has scored 21 times in 34 appearances - starting with a brace in his first start under Lowe away at Scunthorpe.

"The time when he did go to Truro it was a kick up the backside to be honest with you as we knew he was a top goalscorer and a top finisher, but we had to send him away and I think that's given him the grounding," added Lowe.

"At the moment he's probably the hottest property in the country, so we knew that he had something in him.

"We trusted him, we put him in at Scunthorpe and the kid hasn't looked back and we haven't looked back as we've got a striker that's in form and scoring goals."