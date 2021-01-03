Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Dylan King joined Dungannon Swifts from Coleraine in 2019

Dungannon Swifts defender Dylan King will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 Irish Premiership season after sustaining an ACL injury.

King, 22, picked up the knee injury against Linfield on 19 December.

The centre back has been a regular under Kris Lindsay since arriving at Stangmore Park from Coleraine in July 2019.

The Swifts are 11th in the table after two victories and two draws in their 12 league games this campaign.